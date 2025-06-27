Her Child Blurted Out An Honest Observation About Her Girlfriend’s Body Odor, So The Mood Shifted In An Awkward Way

Children often speak with unfiltered honesty, unaware of the weight their words can carry.

One mom found herself caught between her young daughter’s blunt remark and her girlfriend’s hurt feelings after an comment struck the wrong nerve.

AITA because my 4 year old daughter called out my girlfriend for having body odor ? I (37f) am a mom to a 4-year-old girl (4f). My girlfriend (31f) came over to meet my daughter after a long, hot day.

Her daughter then blurted something out that was hard to take back.

My daughter told my girlfriend that she’s stinky and needs a bath. My girlfriend looked so embarrassed. I told my daughter that’s mean, and she said she’s sorry to my girlfriend.

She could tell her girlfriend took it hard.

For the rest of the evening, my girlfriend tried to look happy, but she looked hurt.

Now she’s worried it was all her fault.

I have an overly blunt way of communicating with my daughter. I feel like this is my fault. AITA?

She apologized, but was the damage already done?

What did Reddit have to say?

Kids say things sometimes, and the best a parent can do is try and correct the behavior.

Kids are just brutally honest and that’s part of life sometimes.

Sometimes kids’ words really sting!

Eventually, everyone will become more acclimated.

Even unintentional comments can sting, but eventually, the hurt will pass.

No one’s more honest than a four-year-old.

