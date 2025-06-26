Her Cousin Scheduled Her Wedding Right Before Her Date, So This Woman Won’t Be Attending

There’s no doubt about it, people get a little bit crazy when it comes to their weddings.

AITA for Deciding not to Attend a Family Wedding? “My fiancé (29M) and I (29F) are set to get married this year. For context, we are from the East and my wedding is an inter-religious one that took my family literal years to get behind. It has been a long road, but everyone in the family is now celebrating it – which was a dream that I didn’t think I was allowed to have. So, this has been an amazing + emotional time. That being said, I would’ve married this man under a bridge wearing a garbage bag and I have no regrets. At this point, we have venues, accommodations, vendors outfits and events all paid for and booked out months ago. This is important to the **** show.

Now, on to the drama. I have a cousin “Kate” (29F), who is the oldest of us all, that has met “Jay” (29M) about 6 months ago. He oozes red flags, but we’ve all made our peace with it at this point, as she doesn’t see it. My uncle and aunt have made it clear tonight that they would be having Jay’s and Kate’s wedding during the week leading up to mine (which is on a Sunday), in a different district that’s about 4-5 hours away from my hometown.

Most of our family is traveling from abroad (us included) to be there and would have to extend PTOs to make it for both weddings. Our family is currently forced to choose between one or the other. The week leading up to the wedding is a crucial time as well, so it is nearly impossible for my nuclear family to make it. I also feel the need to mention that this is also extremely inappropriate in our culture. We even have a term for the buffer period between two weddings in the immediate (grandparents, aunts, uncles first cousins) family.

I know for sure this is my aunt’s idea. She has historically been a petty, vain and vindictive woman. Her latest gripe has been that her daughter remains unmarried while all the other firstborns of our generation will be married by the end of this year, so she wants to beat us to it. She’s even called my mom to **** on my engagement ceremony outfit after saying she’d loved it when she first saw pictures. I’m really hurt over their decision, especially the fact that my uncle and Kate are going along with this. It feels like a slap in the face. I don’t know if this is a jab at my unconventional marriage situation.

Kate still hasn’t told me anything about this. We’re actually close, so it was weird initially since she told other cousins about it. Now, I think it’s because she realizes how messed up this is, and I have no misunderstandings that she would even do a thing about it owing to her having the spine of an earthworm. I’ve decided on account of all of this that even if I were able to make time, I would not be attending their wedding. My mother and father support my decision. My fiancé, despite being as upset as I am, but thinks I might be too harsh by writing off the wedding altogether and should at least make an honest effort to be there. I disagree. AITA?”

