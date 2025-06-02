Her Date Ignored Her At A Party, So When He Wasn’t Looking, She Drank His Wine And Filled The Glass With Vegetable Oil

I guess it’s not a good idea to ignore your date when you’re at a party, huh?

That’s what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page and the woman who wrote it wasn’t playing around!

She was really annoyed that her date wasn’t paying attention to her, she decided to mess with his wine glass.

Check out what happened!

Wine and cheese party revenge. “Years ago in college, I went on maybe half a dozen dates with this guy Clay. There was a wine and cheese party we were both invited to and because of a scheduling issue, we decided just to meet there.

Hello?!?!

Clay got there before me. When I arrived, I spotted him. Our eyes met and he proceeded to studiously ignore me for 40, 45 minutes. Didn’t come over to say hello, didn’t wave, nothing. I was REALLY irked. The party was wall-to-wall people and very loud. Clay was standing near the fireplace and had his glass of white wine resting on the mantel. In an instant, I knew what I wanted to do.

Gross!

I sidled my way over, got behind him, snagged his wine glass and went into the kitchen. I swallowed the rest of his wine and proceeded to fill his wine glass with vegetable oil I’d found in a cupboard — looks exactly like white wine, turns out! I went back into the living room, sneaked up behind him, replaced his glass on the mantel and then sort of stationed myself across the room to see what would happen next. Two or three minutes later, he grabbed his glass and took a big slug.

This guy sounds like a real weirdo…

I held my breath for a moment wondering what he would do. AMAZINGLY, he swallowed it down! Didn’t even flinch. What a cool customer! Never saw him or spoke to him after that, but I’m virtually certain Clay had no idea I was behind it. One of the nastiest things I ever did — zero regrets!”

It might’ve been even better if he knew she did it.

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

A word to the wise…don’t ignore your date or something like this might happen!

