Boyfriend Treated Her Horribly After She Got Pregnant, So She Broke Up With Him And Stuck Him With The Lease

AITAH for breaking up with my bf and moving out? I (28f) started dating Mike (34m) a year and a half ago. During the early stage of our relationship I had told him I’m not someone that post my relation or who I’m dating on social media.

It’s not like I’m ashamed or hiding anything, I just like to keep my relationship private if that makes sense, and he seemed to understand and was ok with it. Then 3 months into our relationship I was getting ready to out with a friend for lunch, then he freaked out on me and accusing me of cheating and saying I’m going to meet some other man.

Then he would apologized and things would be good for a couple months, then get worse. If I work late nights then I was cheating, and he would bring up the fact that I don’t post him on facebook, me talking to neighbor was bad. Even through I stay, and we got a place together and things were good for a while. Then we found out that I’m pregnant and I was soo happy and he seemed happy too.

One night I fell asleep while on my phone I guest he went through it and when I woke up for work he was accusing me of cheating because he saw a text between me and a guy from the previous year and just flipped out on me. He said the most vile things about me and the baby. And one point I just laugh at him because I don’t know else, it all seems ridiculous to me.

But hearing me laugh make things worse, because the threw my perfume bottle that was on the counter at me and it busted my thumb. At that moment I realize I couldn’t be with someone like that, so I broke my part of the lease and got my own place, but I’ve been feeling guilty because I know that he’s barely making ends meet and I feel like abandon him with this lease. So AITH? Should I be feeling guilty?

