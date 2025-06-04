Her Husband Refused To Let Her Work, So This Mom Debated Whether She Should Accept An Offer Behind His Back

Financial independence can shift the balance of a relationship, especially when one partner has held control for years.

She finally received a job offer that could change everything — if she dares to take it without her husband’s permission.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I went behind my husbands back and got a job? I (38F) have been a stay-at-home mom for 17 years. My husband (44M) is the only breadwinner (if you can call it that).

But lately, she feels the need to switch things up.

I’ve gotten a job offer that would allow me to bring in about $1,200 every two weeks before taxes at a local grocery store.

But her husband is highly against this.

Every time I bring up the job offer, he shuts me down. All our kids are in school during the day, but they eat lunch at home. I’m responsible for pickup and drop-off for our elementary-aged kids.

She thinks her getting a job would help the family.

This job would get us (mostly him, because I am listed as his dependent) off of welfare and into a better financial situation. To be honest, getting this job would make me the main breadwinner in the household. It would also allow me to get out of the house and away from him while the kids aren’t home.

She has another motive too.

Another advantage is that I would be able to put some money aside for my escape fund. AITA if I jumped the gun and took the job behind his back and only told him the day that I start work?

Should she take a risk on this new job, or play it safe?

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks she may be leaving out some important details.

She shouldn’t let her husband guilt her into not taking a job she feels like she needs.

This husband seems to be acting pretty sketchy.

She doesn’t deserve to constantly live in her husband’s shadow.

This opportunity could finally shift the power dynamic she’s been stuck in for years.

This job is more than just a paycheck for this mother — it’s a path forward.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.