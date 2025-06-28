Her Mom Keeps Taking Advantage Of Her Financially, So She Wants To Cut Off The Money Spigot

You can only be pushed so far when it comes to giving family members…before you lose your cool and you say NO MORE.

AITA for not giving my mom money? “I [19F] recently was fired from my job and I’m low on funds because most of my money went to a joint account I have with my mom [46F] for bills that I would put $300 in every week (because I got paid $400 every week at my job), and also because allegedly my mom had to pay bills like nearly every day, according to her.

Anyways, since then I’ve been on the search for a job, and every Thursday $300 is going to that account, but I kinda just snapped and canceled any further transfers, because for some reason, she’s only asking me (the jobless one) for money, despite my sister [19F] HAVING A JOB. What really gets me though is how I have a sister [19F] living with me too and she used to be on the joint account until she used the money to get fast food one day, so she got taken off.

However, my sister still nonetheless has a job, where I don’t and the only thing she ever asks my sister for is to buy her food or toiletries, but she has me paying entire BILLS? I’m scared to express my discontent with this situation, though, because whenever I point out how tiring it is that she’s always asking me for money and using me for it, she always goes “oh well you won’t find anyone else who charges you this little” or your typical, “that’s just how the real world works.” AITA?”

