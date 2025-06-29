Her Mom Told Stories At A Family Gathering About How She Behaves Inappropriately At Work, So She Called Her Out In Front Of Everyone

Man, this woman’s mother sounds like a handful.

AITA for calling out my mom and calling her a bully? “We were at a family gathering. Not much of us, just my parents and mom’s sisters, me and my husband, my brother. It was a last minute family dinner.

My mom has a history of being unnecessarily rude and attention seeking. My siblings and I have a theory that she has NPD (Narcissistic Personality Disorder), but we can’t do much but tolerate her and stay respectful. She recently got a card deck thing where she reads out ice breaker questions and we go around answering it. It’s honestly kind of fun. I don’t even remember the question, just that she interrupted my brother answering the question and began explaining how she’s trying trying convince her coworker to do pranks on the phone to make their job more entertaining.

She goes on to explain how her coworker, rightfully so, gasps and tells mom that it would be not right and poor PATIENTS AT THE HOSPITAL SHE WORKS AT. (She’s explaining this in a funny way, and everyone is awkwardly chuckling). Then she says that sometimes she messes with her coworker and if the coworker is talking on the phone… she sneaks up behind and says close to the phone “Stop picking your nose (coworkers name)”.

Me and my dad made eye contact and he was just lost on what to say and I couldn’t help myself, I said “That’s not funny. Thats bully behavior.” Everyone went silent and my mom turned bright red. My dad looked between us and began to scold me for being rude and my mom’s sisters chimed in while my husband just sat back and said “She’s not wrong.” So chaos erupted and it got awkward after that. I don’t know, AITA here? I can’t stand sitting back anymore with her. I feel like someone has to call her out. Maybe I’m just overreacting.”

