Her Mother Couldn’t Stop Screaming And Disrupting The Theater During A Scary Movie, So One Teen Took Matters Into Their Own Hands — Literally

Watching a scary movie in the theaters with someone who overreacts can turn a night out into a test of patience.

One teenager learned that lesson the hard way when their mom’s screams during a horror film pushed them to take drastic, hands-on action.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for covering my mom’s mouth during a movie? Today I went to go see the new Final Destination with my mom at the movie theater.

But their mother had a very… annoying habit when it came to scary movies.

Every time a character was offed, she screamed like she had just witnessed the character actually die in front of her. Now, she’s always been like this. Every time we’ve seen a movie where something even slightly scary happens, she gasps super loud or screams at the top of her lungs.

They can tolerate this behavior at home, but in public it’s different.

It’s okay when we’re watching movies at home because, like, it’s in a private space, but when she does this at movie theaters it’s so embarrassing! Especially if it’s a silent scene and she’s making these little gasping noises in fear of what’s about to occur.

They didn’t even want to go to the movie in the first place and now their mother is making them public enemy number one.

Anyways, I really didn’t want to see this movie, but she begged me to go. I said okay, we go, the movie starts blah blah blah, and then a character dies and she immediately yells like she’s never yelled before. I’m leaning away from her out of embarrassment and I swear the lady next to me is glaring at my mom.

So the next time their mother screams, they decide to take action.

Well, this happens again and again and again and it gets to a point, so during the next scene (MRI scene), I cover her mouth with my hand and let her scream into it. After she’s done yelling and realizes that my hand is on her mouth, she pulls my hand off and glares at me.

Incredibly, this does work in keeping her quiet for the rest of the movie.

For the rest of the movie, she stays silent and I’m like, “cool, finally,” and then we watch the rest of the movie with no other yells from her.

But it doesn’t come without consequences.

Movie finally ends, we get out of the movie theater, into her car, and she starts yelling at me. She calls me disrespectful for putting my filthy (girl bye) hand over her mouth and that I was an jerk.

They defend their behavior to their mom, but she’s still furious.

I tell her that every time she screamed like she’d witnessed the scene in front of her, I got embarrassed and people started looking at us! That she can do it at home, but not in public where other people are trying to enjoy the movie. Anyways, now she won’t speak to me. I heard her discussing the movie with my dad and then she mentioned that her experience of the movie was ruined when I put my hand over her mouth. So, AITA for covering my mom’s mouth with my hand during a movie?

This may not have been the smoothest solution, but something had to give.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

Maybe it’s time these two start finding a different pastime to enjoy together.

It seemed to this redditor that perhaps the mom actually enjoyed being a menace to other movie-goers.

This mom’s behavior is all part of a larger problem — an epidemic, some movie-lovers would say.

It seemed like this mom pretty much got what she deserved.

They didn’t set out to hurt their mother’s feelings, but someone had to keep the peace or the entire theater would have turned against them.

To the rest of the theater, she was the hero.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.