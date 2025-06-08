Her Mother-In-Law Made Snide Remarks About Her Career, So She Responded Confidently That Changed The Tone Of The Evening

The realities of modern work can easily get lost within generational divides.

When her mother-in-law continues to disrespect her line of work, one software developer drops a truth bomb that makes everyone uncomfortable.

AITAH for embarrassing my MIL in front of guests after she implied I don’t do “real work”? I (28F) work from home as a software developer. My MIL (58F) has never understood or respected that.

Every time she visits, she makes snide remarks like, “Oh, must be nice to sit in pajamas all day,” or “Back in my day, we actually had to commute to work.” This past weekend we hosted a small BBQ.

During dinner, someone asked what I do, and before I could answer, MIL chuckled and said, “Oh, she watches Netflix and calls it coding.”

Without skipping a beat, I smiled and said, “Yeah, and that ‘Netflix’ paid off your son’s student loans and bought this house.” Everyone laughed. MIL got really quiet.

After they left, my husband said I was being unnecessarily mean and should’ve just let it slide. AITAH?

