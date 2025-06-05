Her Pregnant Friend Was Offended When She Asked Her If She’d Like To Go Out And Eat, But She Doesn’t Understand What She Did Wrong

Weaponizing therapy terms is becoming increasingly common… and increasingly annoying.

In this case, a woman’s pregnant friend told her she was stepping over her “boundaries” simply because she asked her if she would like to go out to eat and catch up.

It was a friendly suggestion, but her friend took offense and lashed out.

Now she’s asking the internet if she was in the wrong and didn’t realize it.

Let’s read her story and analyze the situation.

AITA – Best friend lashed out at me during her pregnancy I (26, F) visited California recently to see my newborn niece and also wanted to meet my best friend from college, who’s 6 months pregnant and has gestational diabetes (GD). I asked if she’d be up for a quick dinner or dessert — very casual, only if she felt okay. She said no, and I respected that.

We made soft plans to meet later, but it didn’t happen because she wasn’t feeling well, which I totally understood.

Sounds like a normal interaction, but one of them had an issue with it.

After I got back, she started acting cold and distant. Then she sent a long message saying I didn’t respect her boundaries, that asking her to go out or cook was “too much,” and that I wouldn’t understand what pregnancy rage feels like.

She was blindsided.

I had already apologized, but I’m honestly confused and hurt. I never pushed her. I just wanted to see her because I care. Did I actually cross a line? Or is she projecting her stress onto me? I feel really bad about this, especially since she’s a really close friend of mine and I don’t know how to handle this situation. AITA?

She did not do anything to upset her friend.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

If someone wants to be upset, they’re going to find a reason to be upset.

Her friend seems to be using a petty reason as an excuse just to start drama with her.

