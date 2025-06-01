Her Sister-In-Law’s Visits Kept Getting Longer And More Disruptive, So One Pregnant Woman’s Patience Finally Ran Out

Visitors are meant to come and go, not to settle in indefinitely and not help out with any of the chores.

When one pregnant woman’s sister-in-law began to treat her home like a crash pad, she began to question how much more of her disruptions she could endure.

Read on for the full story!

WIBTA if I (33) told my SO (35) that his sister (34) visiting so often is disrupting our family and causing us relationship problems and stress? For context, I am pregnant and we have two small kids, so it’s already a lot on our plates. His sister visits 2–3 times a year; she lives with her mom overseas.

But these aren’t just short, routine visits.

She usually comes for a month, but she always extends for an extra week because she has nothing else to do. She has no job or relationship or any aspirations, so she lays on the couch 24/7 in our living room just watching TV. She does not help around the house or anything, which just makes it harder on me. I feel like it’s throwing our whole family dynamic off every time she’s here.

It’s taking a toll on her relationship with her husband too.

Me and my husband always fight when she’s there, and usually we would talk it out, but since she’s there in the home we can’t because it’s awkward—like we have an audience. So when she’s here, our arguments tend to be very intense due to the silent treatment that goes on and the resentment that I feel towards him because she’s in our home. The extra week extension is what usually sends me over the edge too. And I become not pleasant to be around—I feel like I’m extra in my own home.

She feels like she can’t relax while her SIL is around.

She’s just always there in the home, and it’s annoying that I can’t have full use of my living room or feel comfortable with my husband and kids because she’s always there just observing and being.

And it’s not making her think highly of her character.

I know I might sound mean—maybe it’s the hormones. But I dislike her because she has nothing going for her, refuses to work, and is just waiting for a rich guy to save her, which to me sounds pathetic. I already have a lot on my plate dealing with the home, kids, the pregnancy, my business—I just don’t see the point of her being there.

The stress is beginning to reach a breaking point for her.

I’m really fed up, and I have brought this up to my SO. In part, he gets it, but I know he really doesn’t. I just wish he would stand up for me and tell her that visiting is cool, but this is our family now and there need to be boundaries—especially in terms of length and frequency of visits. AITA here?

If no one else will speak up, she’s going to have to.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter agrees these visits are just too much.

This situation is almost too crazy to even believe.

Maybe directness is the right approach here.

There are a few ways she could potentially mitigate the drama with her sister-in-law.

She’s not asking for perfection — just a little peace, privacy, and support in her own home.

That’s not too much.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.