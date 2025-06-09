Her Sister Never Mailed A Package As Promised, So She Asked For the $30 For Shipping Back For Christmas

Jeez, talk about petty!

Got my sister nothing for Christmas for justice. “I (26f) have no problem with confrontation. I’m autistic and don’t always remember to mask my tone and facial expressions (it’s like putting on your customer service face 24/7 is tiring). As this is the case I find that my family (in my opinion) overreacts or disregards when I set a boundary or make what I think is a reasonable request. My sister (31f) and I usually bumped heads and because I’m me I’m usually marked as the aggressor.

I’m pretty tired of it to the point where I won’t bother masking when her and I bump heads because I’m seen as the aggressor even when I’m genuinely trying not to be anyway. More than a couple of weeks ago I messaged my family group chat asking if anyone can send back the order I had made for my cat (I live over 500 miles away from them and it was accidentally sent to that as it was my old address) and that I would send money for shipping. My sister said she would so I Venmo’d her $30 (again now more than a couple of weeks ago). A few days ago I asked if she had the chance to send it yet and she said no (she’s been at the house, she lives there half the week and the other half the week with her BF of 8 years I’ve said hi to her when I called my brother to catch up who lives at home full time so I know it isn’t true).

So I messaged the family group chat asking if she could return the $30 since I’m going to be visiting for the holidays anyway, I’ll just pick it up when I get there. My mom immediately chimed in to see if I needed money and I responded with “No I just don’t need her to send it anymore cause I realized I’m going there soon anyway”. No response from my sister. We send each other Christmas lists to get each other stuff we’d actually like for Christmas and I already claimed a few things on her list.

Guess who’s going to get an empty box with the note “your Christmas present is the $30 you chose not to Venmo me back-merry merry”? If I’m going to be the villain anyway I’m going to have some fun with it. Too much? I’m probably going to do it anyway.”

