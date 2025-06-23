Her Stepson’s Mom Kept Dropping Off His Puppy Without Asking, So She Told Her Husband To Set Boundaries. Now Her Stepson Thinks She Is Being Unreasonable.

Some people think they can hand off their responsibilities just because it is more convenient for them.

What would you do if your stepson’s mother kept trying to leave a brand new puppy at your house, even though you had already explained you were allergic and could not care for it?

Would you find a way to make it work?

Or would you stand firm and set clear boundaries?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation.

Here’s what she did.

AITA for not letting my step son’s dog stay with us? My 13-year-old stepson’s mother bought him a puppy over the weekend. Awesome! It was our weekend with our son when they picked him up, and he asked if he could bring him over to our house for his younger siblings to meet him. We said OK, but only for a bit outside because I am mildly allergic. In addition, we don’t want to be responsible for an animal with our hectic lives.

After the puppy left, my stepson said he would need to bring the dog over when his mom is “too busy” to watch him, because the dog is his responsibility.

Unfortunately, they didn’t listen very well.

I said we won’t be able to do that and explained the reasons above. I thought it was settled. Today, during her parenting time, she dropped him off because she has a doctor’s appointment and can’t watch him. I told my husband this is a slippery slope, and he needs to tell her she can’t drop off the dog anymore unless she gets direct permission from my husband (but would prefer to not allow it at all). My stepson didn’t like that and thinks I’m being unreasonable. As a side note, my husband and his ex-wife don’t have an amicable relationship. AITA?

Wow! The ex-wife sounds like something else.

Let’s check out what the people at Reddit think about it.

This person thinks the allergy negates everything else.

Here’s someone who’s worried about the dog.

For this person, the husband should fix the situation.

Yet another person who thinks the husband should step up.

The ex needs to figure it out.

Obviously, someone who is allergic to dogs should not be forced to have one in their home.

Sheesh!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.