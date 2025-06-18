His Brother-In-Law Is A Pain In The Neck, So He Put Him In His Place By Fixing Things Around The Guy’s House That He’d Been Neglecting

Have you heard of “honey do” list? It’s basically when a wife makes a list of things her husband needs to fix around the house.

In this story, one man really dislikes his brother in law, so he comes up with a sneaky way to really get on his nerves.

It’s so clever that his brother in law can’t complain about anything, but you know it’s going to bother him forever!

Read on to find out what happened!

Revenge of a brother in law. “My brother in law is annoying and comes off at times as condescending which I think is due to being insecure so I hold my tongue often. A while back my wife and I visited her sister and him for a long weekend. While he was at work (police officer) she complained about all these chores he hasn’t done and kids furniture and toys not assembled etc.

Sure, why not?

My wife offered for me to take care of some of it which I gladly jumped on, the furniture and toys took me under an hour (I’m a woodworker that makes furniture) and of course I had to comment on his anemic collection of useless tools. After that I went into their garage and broke down and tied up an almost packed garage of cardboard boxes.

He really went all out!

Noticed some kitchen cabinet doors were misaligned those got adjusted too and for the icing on the cake it snowed a few a days prior to us arriving, he neglected to shovel so I shoveled even cleaning up the hard packed snow/ice in the driveway from him driving over it for a few days. For the rest of the weekend I was a rock star and he had to hear it from his wife that everything he procrastinated on for months took me half a day. I pick and choose my battles wisely with my brother in law as we’re both in it for the long term so my strategy has always been subtle revenge.”

Wow! He sounds pretty handy! That was definitely a great subtle way to get revenge.

He emasculated him…in his own home, no less!

