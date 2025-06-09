His Daughter And Her Fiancé Came To Visit, But He Made Them Sleep On A Pullout Couch In The Office Instead of Their Guest Room

Some hobbies can take up a lot of space, and once you’re an empty nester, rooms that used to serve other purposes can sometimes be repurposed into hobby rooms.

What would you do if your hobby room was also the guest bedroom and guests were coming to stay with you? Would you let them stay in the guest bedroom, or would you force them to sleep somewhere else because you don’t want to pack up your hobby?

The man in today’s story is in this position, and he defends why he made his daughter and her fiancé sleep in the office instead of the guest bedroom.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to let my daughter’s fiancé stay in our guest room because I use it for my hobby? So I (M49) might be in the wrong here, but I honestly don’t think I am, and would love to hear outside perspectives. My daughter (23F) got engaged recently and came to visit us with her fiancé (24M). We live a few states away, so I get that traveling is tiring, but we were happy to host, for the weekend. Now, I’ve had my guest room set up for my miniature wargaming for the past few years. It’s my space, where I go to decompress after work, and it’s honestly the only spot in the house that’s fully mine.

His wife has her own spot too.

My wife has the sunroom, and the rest of the house is kind of communal. I’ve got thousands of dollars of models in there, custom terrain, a 3D printer setup, etc. It’s not just a hobby, it’s an investment, and frankly, a form of art.

The office is now the guest room.

Anyway, when they arrived, I had the office couch made up for them, pull-out, memory foam, decent blanket, very clean. My daughter seemed fine with it, but her fiancé kind of made a face and later asked why they couldn’t just sleep in the guest room. I told him plainly it wasn’t available because it’s not a guest room anymore. It’s my studio.

His whole family seems to have turned against him.

Later that night, my daughter confronted me privately and said I was being selfish and ridiculous and that it’s just for two nights. She said they felt unwelcome and like I was prioritizing plastic figurines over family. I told her that’s not fair, they have a place to sleep. It’s not like I made them sleep on the floor. Now my wife is giving me the cold shoulder and said I could have just packed it up for a weekend, but again, it’s not like these are toys you throw in a box. Some of them are fragile. Some are half-painted. I don’t want to spend days reorganizing and then undoing all that work just because they didn’t like the setup.

He isn’t sure if he was a jerk or not.

They left a day early, and now I’m getting texts from my daughter about how I chose my hobby over her happiness, which just seems dramatic to me. I might be the jerk because maybe I could’ve moved some stuff around for a few nights, but I really don’t think it’s fair to expect me to dismantle my entire setup just because someone didn’t want to sleep on a perfectly good pull-out. I have a right to my space too, right?

Why do they call it the guest bedroom if guests don’t stay there? They should set up the office as an actual guest bedroom that’s more accommodating to guests, or maybe he could share the office with his hobby.

