His Mother Left Him A Ring For His Daughter, But When His Sister Saw The Ring, She Insisted That She Should Have It Instead

Things get tricky when people go against the will of the dead.

What would you do if someone in your family left you something in their will but another family member tried to convince you to give it to them? Would you give it to them to keep the peace, or would you honor the wishes in the will?

This guy shares how his sister wants a ring their dead mother left him in their will. What should he do?

Check out the full story to decide.

AITA for refusing to give my mom’s ring to my sister despite her claims of a verbal promise? I am 34 years old and have been married to my 32-year-old wife for 6 years and have a 4-year-old daughter with her.

I lost my mother over the past year and she left her own wedding ring with her will to me, directing it to be left to “my son’s future daughter when she comes of age.” Last week my sister (38F) visited me for supper and spotted the ring in my home office safe when I pulled out some family pictures to display to her.

She began crying immediately and said mom had promised her the ring years back. I told her what the will specified but she said mom verbally promised it to her daughter (my 16yo niece) before she got ill. My wife believes I should just hand over the ring to my sister since “it’s just jewelry” and “not worth ruining family relationships.” But this was literally my mom’s deathbed wish as stipulated in her will, and my daughter is entitled to this heirloom.

She got our aunts and uncles engaged now, telling them I’m being selfish. She went so far as to say my mom wasn’t in her right mind when she made the will. What irks me the most is the fact my sister didn’t bring up this “promise” while mom was alive or when we read the will.

She mentioned it when she physically laid eyes on the ring. I said I would let my niece wear it when she gets older and it can be used on special occasions, but that wasn’t enough. Am I TA for holding onto my mom’s ring as specified in her will?

