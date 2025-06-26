His Friend Put Bone Broth In His Vegetarian Girlfriend’s Soup, And This Guy Got Mad And Let Him Have It

It’s so ridiculous to me how some people in this day and age still can’t deal with other folks being vegetarians.

AITA for losing my temper over bone broth being added to a soup? “My girlfriend, A (24F) and I (23M) are ovo-lacto vegetarian and have been for approximately six months or so because she developed a sudden involuntary negative reaction to meat and some animal products. At best she’ll spit out the offending bite and rinse her mouth out, and at worst she’ll get sick almost immediately. She’s gone to her primary care and is seeing a therapist but we have yet to know why she reacts this way.

Any meat, from mammal to poultry to fish, triggers this reaction in her if she consumes it. Even sufficiently “meaty” vegan products that imitate the taste and texture of meat too well can set it off in her. I opted to cut meat out of my diet as well considering I do most of the cooking and it’s easier to make us both the same meals rather than worry about cross contamination. I’ve grown to prefer some of the meatless alternatives of our normal fare, and seeing her unabashedly enjoy my food makes me feel warm and content. One of the worst ingredients that triggers a reaction in her is bone broth.

I used to drink and cook with it beforehand, but nowadays I use mushroom broth and I don’t notice much of a difference except when shopping as it tends to be in stock at my local grocer even when the meat alternatives aren’t. Sometimes I even switch out instant ramen seasoning for mushroom bouillon base with dried veggies if I’m feeling lazy and want something quick. We have a shared friend, B (24M) who invites us and a few others, including C (23M), over occasionally for dinner and a hangout. He’s a much better cook than I am and he invited us over group chat recently, even offering to send a few recipes he’d been considering making by us to make sure he could accommodate. A and I looked over the recipes B sent and a minestrone recipe caught our eye, especially because it’s been soup weather and I hadn’t had proper minestrone in ages. We told him what we thought and he admitted it’s what he would’ve chosen to. He sent a time and date to the group chat and all seemed well. The day rolls around and we arrive a little later than everyone else. We get settled in and we serve ourselves some soup before sitting at the table.

A only had a single spoonful before immediately making a beeline for the bathroom. As soon as the bathroom door slammed shut, C shrunk in his seat and admitted to adding bone broth to the minestrone while B was greeting us as he felt it needed the flavor and didn’t think A was “really” vegetarian. This is where I may be the *******.

I laid into C, calling him, among other things, an idiot for tampering with food someone else made and a piece of **** for doing it knowing full well it was supposed to be vegetarian and making my girlfriend sick. I told him I never wanted to see his face again and left for home with A as soon as she got out of the bathroom and had rinsed her mouth out. Now the group chat is in shambles. A says she appreciates me standing up for her but feels bad for “causing a scene.” AITA?”

Well, that was incredibly RUDE.

