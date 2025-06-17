His Girlfriend Won’t Compromise About Her Cats Having The Full Run Of The House, So He’s Thinking About Ending Their Relationship

If one person in a relationship is an animal lover and the other individual is on the fence…it’s probably not gonna work out.

AITA for saying her cats shouldn’t have full access to the house? “I’m in the process of buying a house with my fianceé, but I’m traumatized as to how unwholesome her fuzz riddled home is (1 bedroom apt and 2 cats).

The thing is, I’m allergic. I’m severely allergic to cats. I have to take an Allegra every time I go to her place, otherwise my face gets swollen, my eyes gets watery, and I get an unbearable amount of sneezing. Whenever I sleep there, the cats will walk on my face during the night and I’ll wake up to a miserable next day.

She knew that, we were together for years, and still she adopted a cat. Back then she put me against the wall, talking about how much she always wanted one, how lonely she was during the week, and ended up nudging me to accept it.

After a while, on a whim, she got the 2nd one without even talking to me first. I didn’t love the idea, we fought, but in the end I wasn’t about to end a healthy relationship because of a cat, so I tried to bear with it.

Now we’re talking about marriage and we’re in the process of buying a home, but I don’t wanna live the rest of my life on daily allergy medication, with terrible breathing and overall welfare. At first I proposed the cats to be strictly outdoors. We could put safety nets around the property perimeter and let them live outdoors with my dog. She DID NOT agree.

I folded, and further proposed the cats to be restricted only to the ground floor, not being allowed upstairs to the bedrooms. This is where we’re at now, and again, she does not agree. The cats must have access to the whole house, and if they like, they’ll sleep with us. Accordingly to her, “her cats are her companions”, “they always slept with her”, “I AGREED WITH HER GETTING CATS BACK THEN” (?) (she guilt-tripped me into agreeing with one, back then).

Now I’m feeling pretty miserable over considering breaking up a marriage over a stupid cat. I’d love not having this medical condition, but it’s beyond my control. I’m not about to rationally choose to live a miserable life in a furpocalypse, sleeping in a shedquarters, never again owning a proper black pair of pants because she gaslit me into accepting them. AITA here?”

