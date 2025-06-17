His Niece Just Had A Baby, But He’s Upset He Wasn’t One Of The First To Know

Welcoming in new members of the family is a wondrous thing.

Most of the time.

But with feelings riding high, a lot can get strange.

How would you feel if a niece had a baby and didn’t tell you immediately after giving birth? Would you think that was normal or feel excluded from an important event?

The uncle in this story is pretty upset. Let’s find out if he’s being reasonable or unreasonable.

AITAH: For feeling a kind of way that no one told me about a new baby? My oldest niece had her first baby this morning. The first of the next generation of my family. Here is how the last 24 hours have been.

A lot of checking in with family:

Talk to my dad, mention that yesterday was her due date, how far off did I think the guess was, found out she is being induced. Okay. Text mom, ask her to let me know how my neice is doing, because I know my sister won’t be bothered. Mom says “Sure”. Nothing all evening, nothing all this morning.

And then it just sort of happened:

Talk to dad about something unrelated, “How is X doing? Has she started labor yet?” Find out that she gave birth this morning. Baby is great. Well, okay.

Now he’s feeling like nobody cares to include him.

I still haven’t gotten so much as a text, or a photo, or anything from Mom, my sister, my nieces, anyone. So I am kind of like, “I guess **** Rob then” OR, do I need an attitude adjustment. I can take tough love. I don’t know if Reddit is “Tough love” it’s going to be ONE of those…

It would’ve been nice to know earlier, but he’s not in the immediate family. He’s not going to be the first to know.

Let’s see what the comments make of this on Reddit:

All the takes were the same, just varying levels of intensity:

Like, put that on the parents if anybody, but chill.

You’re being a lot.



It’s ok, man. You can become a doting Great Uncle soon enough.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.