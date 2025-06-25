His Sister-In-Law Kept Posting Their Daughter’s Face Without His Consent, So This Father Called Her Out Publicly And Faced The Fallout

Modern parenting often means setting boundaries not just with children, but with adults who overshare online.

AITA for telling my SIL to stop posting my daughter’s face online after my wife told me to let it go? My wife (34F) and I (36M) have a 3-year-old daughter, “Ruby.”

We’re both very private and have always agreed not to post Ruby’s face online, especially since some of our family members are obsessed with social media.

My sister-in-law (26F) is the worst offender. She posts everything from baby showers to hospital visits. She has a decently large Instagram following and even said once that she “hopes Ruby goes viral.”

We’ve told her multiple times not to post Ruby’s face. Every time she promises to blur it or crop it, and then doesn’t. My wife has always brushed it off as “she’s just excited,” but I’ve had enough.

Last week, SIL posted a picture of Ruby mid-tantrum and captioned it: “Toddler meltdown mode: activated 🥴 #momlife #auntlife.” I commented, “Please take this down. We’ve told you repeatedly not to post our daughter.” She deleted the photo and then blocked me.

My wife is mad at me now, saying I could’ve handled it more privately and that I embarrassed her sister. I think I was in the right. But now I’m the bad guy at every family dinner. AITA for going public with it?

