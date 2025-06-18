Home Inspector Shows How A Brand New $300,000 Home Is Already Failing In All Kinds of Ways

Being a home inspector seems like an interesting job, but probably normally pretty boring.

You do a walk through, take note of a couple things that aren’t up to code, clock out.

Or you could make videos like this one from TikTok user @inspector_randle:

“$300,000 New Construction,” reads the caption.

Then he starts using one of those hands on a stick to aggressively tap at problems, as that is the required way to point things out on the internet at the moment.

We’ve got walls that aren’t straight…

Caved in bricks…

Giant gaps under doors…

An air filter that’s somehow already filthy…

A drain that’s somehow already clogged…

And a window frame that’s just…not finished.

Where’s the quality control?

Not exactly a blue ribbon prize.

That tapping, though.

It is strangely effective.

Now I’m not in the construction business, but my guess would be that with more and more housing being built by large corporate interests, they’re probably underpaying both for materials and labor.

Workers in a lot of industries find themselves unable to do high quality work either because they were never trained or they have to meet such a high turnout that there’s simply no time.

Point being, don’t jump right to incompetence. Always consider greed.

