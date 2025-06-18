June 18, 2025 at 6:48 am

Home Inspector Shows How A Brand New $300,000 Home Is Already Failing In All Kinds of Ways

by Ben Auxier

Code failures in a new home

TikTok/inspector_randle

Being a home inspector seems like an interesting job, but probably normally pretty boring.

You do a walk through, take note of a couple things that aren’t up to code, clock out.

Or you could make videos like this one from TikTok user @inspector_randle:

“$300,000 New Construction,” reads the caption.

Code failures in a new home

TikTok/inspector_randle

Then he starts using one of those hands on a stick to aggressively tap at problems, as that is the required way to point things out on the internet at the moment.

We’ve got walls that aren’t straight…

Code failures in a new home

TikTok/inspector_randle

Caved in bricks…

Code failures in a new home

TikTok/inspector_randle

Giant gaps under doors…

Code failures in a new home

TikTok/inspector_randle

An air filter that’s somehow already filthy…

Code failures in a new home

TikTok/inspector_randle

A drain that’s somehow already clogged…

Code failures in a new home

TikTok/inspector_randle

And a window frame that’s just…not finished.

Code failures in a new home

TikTok/inspector_randle

@inspector_randle

No Chill Inspector Handle #newconstruction #homeinspection #dwrealestate #texasrealestate #newhome #homeinspector

♬ original sound – Inspector Randle

Where’s the quality control?

2025 05 19 01 47 13 Home Inspector Shows How A Brand New $300,000 Home Is Already Failing In All Kinds of Ways

Not exactly a blue ribbon prize.

2025 05 19 01 47 38 Home Inspector Shows How A Brand New $300,000 Home Is Already Failing In All Kinds of Ways

That tapping, though.

2025 05 19 01 48 40 Home Inspector Shows How A Brand New $300,000 Home Is Already Failing In All Kinds of Ways

It is strangely effective.

2025 05 19 01 48 47 Home Inspector Shows How A Brand New $300,000 Home Is Already Failing In All Kinds of Ways

Now I’m not in the construction business, but my guess would be that with more and more housing being built by large corporate interests, they’re probably underpaying both for materials and labor.

Workers in a lot of industries find themselves unable to do high quality work either because they were never trained or they have to meet such a high turnout that there’s simply no time.

Point being, don’t jump right to incompetence. Always consider greed.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter