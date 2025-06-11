Kids Wouldn’t Stop Talking About A Dance Move, So A Mom Embarrassed Her Child By Doing It Herself

If there’s one thing that parents are good at, it’s embarrassing their kids.

How to mortify a tween kid. “I work part time in a mid-sized retail store, pretty close to a local school, so we get a lot of school kids in around 12 buying snacks and candy and whatnot during recess. A lot of the same kids, so over time I’ve come to recognize a lot of them. One of the groups were quite loudly talking about dabbing, and about how fun it would be to see an employee dab while working. I could have taken the easy route and just dabbed right there and made his day, but I didn’t, and it would turn out to pay off.

A few days later the same group of kids come in, but this time with the dab-kid’s mom as well. They’re still talking about dabbing, and getting an employee to do it, probably hoping I’d overhear it. I was about to do it, but then their mom walks towards me, with the kind of mischievous grin only a mother can muster. The kid, the mom, and myself share a moment – we all know whats about to go down. The mother and I with mischievous grin, and the kid with a mortified look on his face. “Wanna Dab with me?” she plainly asks. I dab. She dabs.

The kid’s friends are looking in awe. Dab-kid is mortified, then hangs his head in shame, as his friends start to laugh. A plan that started out as a way to get a little bit of street cred suddenly backfired, as his friends watched his mom commit the ultimate act of embarrassment. Made my day though.”

