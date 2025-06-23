His Mother-in-Law Moved In So She Could Get Back On Her Feet, But 5 Years Later She’s Still There

Dealing with entitled in-laws can be challenging.

If your mother-in-law moved in with you temporarily, at what point would you expect her to move out? Would you let her live with you forever, or would you eventually expect her to move out?

This man allowed his mother-in-law to move in with a promise that it was only temporary.

But 5 years have passed, and she’s still there.

So now, he’s considering giving her a firm deadline even if it makes him the bad guy.

Read the story below.

WIBTA For Asking my MIL to leave at her 5 year anniversary of living with us? My MIL moved in with us going on 5 years ago with the expectation that she would do everything in her power to gain her own independence and home security.

As a general rule, I never involved myself when my wife spoke to her mom. She’d always fill me in later. Fast forward, she’s done hardly anything my wife has asked her to do. She’s literally invisible as to avoid having any conversations.

But his wife started crying.

Recently though, I’ve began intervening because the wife would start to cry. I’ve spoken to the other siblings, and their mom has said nothing to them about her situation, which is the very least my wife has asked of her so she’s not shouldering the entire burden.

Now, he’s planning to ask his MIL to leave.

At this point, she’s not being fair to my wife. I know my wife won’t have the strength to give her an end date. WIBTA for asking her to leave at her move in anniversary? We have the space, it’s just me and the Mrs in our home, and they’d definitely consider me (not my wife) an AH for taking said action.

It seems that the MIL is no longer welcome, so it doesn’t seem unreasonable to ask her to move out.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a deep and meaningful comment.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

She’s manipulating your wife, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

When the wife is hurting, the husband should come to the rescue.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.