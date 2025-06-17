Man Kept Messing With Her Emotions, So She Created A Fake Instagram Page And Tipped Off His Girlfriend That He Was A Creep

Everyone handles difficult situations in different ways.

Some people want to move on quickly and forget the past, and some people, like the woman you’re about to hear from, want to leave a trail of destruction in their wake!

Check out what this woman did to a guy who was playing games with her heart.

I went beyond and above to prove to his GF that he is scum. “I (F) was going through a very hard break up. I was with my ex from before online dating and social media blew up. I was in uncharted waters. Prince Charming came in from my very large workplace (5,000 ish workers). He wanted to be there for me and he was hot. I fell for his love bombing.

She got ghosted.

Before the the first real date with the new guy he disappeared. Blocked me on FB. We didn’t get in a fight or anything so it was odd. Used a friend’s Facebook to see his account. His girlfriend tagged him in a post. He blocked me so I wouldn’t see it. I ended up talking to the girlfriend. He was not nice to me for outing him and that was it.

Here we go again…

Half a year passes and he wants me again. He starts messaging me again, trying to act like a brand new guy. On his social media he appears single and he said they broke up. He lied. She saw that we followed each other and confronted me. I was honest with her. Let her know know nothing happened but he was trying. He lost his **** on me and said lots of very unkind things. A half a year later I hear they are still dating and he’s still cheating. Work gossip doesn’t disappoint at such a large workplace.

She got to work!

I created a fake Instagram. I start building it up with followers of hers and his. Posting pics with captions that lead back to him. Building this insta for months. When the time was right and the girlfriend posted a picture in his bedroom. I commented from the fake account that the pic is in my boyfriend’s bedroom. She messaged me I sent her screenshots that I photoshopped between us. I like to think I saved this woman. He still tries to message me every once in a while not knowing it was me that finally took him down.”

It was nice of her to try to show the loser’s girlfriend what a jerk he is.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

She played the long game to expose his cheating ways!

