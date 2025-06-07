Man Learns His Girlfriend Got A Tattoo Of Her Deceased Ex’s Name, Now He’s Considering Ending The Relationship

Grief has a way of bringing people together, but it also has a way of showing just how far apart two people can be.

What would you do if your partner got a tattoo honoring their ex, who recently passed away?

Would you accept it as part of their grieving process?

Or would you feel like it was an emotional betrayal you can’t move past?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact scenario and is unsure what to do.

Here’s what happened.

WIBTAH for breaking up with my gf for her getting a tattoo of her deceased ex's name? My gf's ex died recently. We both went to his funeral. And my gf had been sad. I've tried my best to cheer her up. She's been better lately. However, the other day, I saw her with a tattoo wrapped around her arm. I could tell it was a tattoo, so I asked her what she had gotten. She showed me the tattoo, and it was the name of her ex.

He didn’t say anything to her, but inside, it’s really bothering him.

I did not say anything, and idk if my GF caught on to what I feel. Heck, idk exactly how to feel. I feel mad, sad, jealous, and somehow betrayed… I feel like she never got over her ex now. I understand missing him and being sad he's gone. But go as far as a tattoo… like man… Idk how to handle this other than to just break up, tbh. AITA?

Wow! For most people, they would’ve preferred a conversation before that decision.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about his story.

This person thinks he should move on.

Here’s someone who explains why they couldn’t stay with her.

Well, most people know this anyway.

Yet another person who would be bothered by it.

He should probably just walk away.

As her boyfriend, she should’ve at least warned him first.

