Man Was Being Set Up By His Manager To Fail At Work, So He Documented Everything And Filed A Complaint With HR

Toxic leadership can push good employees to their limits.

Have you ever had a manger who was out to get you? In this situation would you try to ignore the manager and do your job, quit, or document everything the manager did wrong to get revenge?

This man had just started a new job when he realized his manager was trying to sabotage him, so came up with a plan.

His hard work eventually paid off.

Read the full story below to find out what he did.

Destroyed my bosses’ career. A few years back, I got hired as a supervisor for a local government. I was to help supervise about 10 employees. Above me was a manager. He was a terrible leader and would often yell at people and make slurs. He also gave impossible tasks or deadlines.

This man was called out by his manager, saying he needed to learn to do his job.

On my third day in, he yelled at me to “learn how to do my freaking job.” He did this in front of the employees. He made snide remarks to other employees that he was going to terminate me on probation.

His manager told him to ask 3 questions every week during his probation.

He demanded that I keep a communication log with every task he assigns me, and I should update it as I complete them. He also chastised me my first weekend for “not having any questions emailed to him” by the end of the week. He told me he expects me to send 3 questions every week until I’m off probation.

His manager made his daily work in the office almost impossible.

The next week, I sent him 3 questions as required. And he replied back to look up the answers myself. He was out to get me. He would give a task, then another task. Then ask me why I didn’t get the first one done. I also found out that he rode the old supervisor that way until he got enough dirt on him to terminate him.

He started to fight back silently.

So, I decided it was war. I kept a log of every perceived policy violation as well as broken rule and inappropriate comment and people who witnessed it. I also engaged other supervisors and employees from other departments.

He finally filed a complaint with HR.

After 28 days of employment, I was ready to quit. I kept a resignation letter in my car, and that gave me the power I needed to press on. After 28 days, I filed a formal complaint with HR. At that time, I convinced the other supervisor to do the same.

HR started investigating the accusations against the manager.

After that, several employees filed complaints. And a group complaint was filed. HR investigated the complaints. And the manager was placed on administrative leave. The investigation concluded that the manager did violate numerous policies and created a hostile work environment.

The manager resigned and ended up as a low-level employee.

He ended up resigning. Since then, he has been burning bridges at every employer (3 so far). He used to be a manager of 15 employees with a great pension making 95k a year. And now a low-level employee making about $25 an hour in a hole in the wall facility. To be fair, he created his own problems, I just helped HR see it.

It sounds like that manager dug himself in a hole.

