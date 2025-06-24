Mom Still Cooks And Cleans For Her Adult Sons, But She Expects Her Teenage Daughter To Do Her Own Cooking And Cleaning

It’s really crazy when boys and girls are treated wildly differently by their parents just because of their gender.

Would you be upset if your siblings didn’t have to cook or clean just because they’re boys, but because you’re a girl you are expected to cook and clean?

The teenage girl in this story is very upset about this situation. Let’s read all the details.

AITA for acting cold towards my mom for treating my brothers better than me? So I’m currently 19 years old and my brothers are around 10 and 11 years older than me. Me and my brothers we got along just fine…but as i got older I started to notice certain behavior from my mom. When i was younger she took care of me just fine but as soon as i turned around 12-15 things started to change. She started to ask me to do my own laundry and help around the house.

There was another, weirder expectation.

And dont get me round. I dont mind helping around the house and all, but its weird because she also wanted me to clean my brothers apartment.

We live alone me and my mom and my brothers live in the apartment next door. Like i said before my brothers are much older so you would think they do things by themselves but no, my mom still cooks for them, buys them groceries, does their laundry, cleans their place and a bunch of other things.

It’s because they’re boys.

My issue is she loves to do it for them but for me it seems like its too hard of a job…for example when i come home from work at like 7pm she already cooked for my brothers and everything but then she asks me to make myself something even tho she was home for hours and cooked for them. Why cant she just like cook a little more and cook for me too? Or her reasoning why my brothers dont do anything and I’m supposed to do everything is because they’re boys and I’m a girl so its like my duty to do so?? Like what??

She tries to hide in her room.

So because all of that i stay in my room most of the time and don’t even talk to all of them that muh anymore cause i just had enough. And when they get mad at me they say “oh you used to be so nice back then and now you’re just a unfriendly person” and whatever and “oh you’re alway in your room on ur phone that’s why no one talks to you” Mind you I’m very nice and friendly outside. But yea I don’t know AITA for acting the way i do after all these years of the same treatment??

I don’t blame her for not wanting to come out of her room. Her mom is giving her way too much to do when she should be expecting more out of her sons.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

