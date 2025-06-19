Person’s Family Excluded Them From Everything After They Came Out, So Now They’re Not Sure Whether Or Not They Should Attend Their Brother’s Wedding

Who would have thought a person’s family could abandon them over identity!

WIBTA if I skipped my siblings wedding and went to my friends baby shower instead? My family and I used to be really close until I came out. After years of no contact, we’ve recently started talking again on a surface level. I mostly keep it going to stay in touch with my youngest sibling without causing them extra drama at home.

We live in different states, so we don’t see each other often. That said, my family visits my state a lot to see friends but never tell me. Even after reestablishing some contact, they still do it. One time, they only told me they were in town the morning of just to ask if I could get them theme park tickets. They were here again for Mother’s Day and didn’t say a word.

This has happened for multiple holidays. I’m almost always the one reaching out first. This reconnection only happened because I visited my hometown after years and asked if they wanted to meet up. That was the first time we’d seen each other since the fallout. My spouse has been by my side through everything.

They supported me when I was kicked out and while my parents bombarded me with hateful messages. When we got married a few years ago, I invited my family. My parents declined, and my older sibling said, “I know what’s happening and want no part in it.” Now, that sibling is getting married. I’ve only met their fiancé once, but they were kind and asked me to be in the wedding party.

I agreed because I do love and miss my family, and I appreciated the gesture. But only I am invited—my spouse still isn’t acknowledged. When I mentioned them and my in-laws once, my parents said they “don’t care about any of them” and that they “don’t exist.” My family still insists my spouse is a “predator” who pulled me away. (I’m older by 3 years, they mean this in a spiritual sense) Recently, a close friend—someone I consider my family—shared that he and his wife are expecting and invited both me and my spouse to their baby shower, and I’m really excited for it, all of our friends would be there.

People we love and are comfortable around, but it falls around the same time as the wedding. I don’t want to disappoint my sibling, but I have been really nervous about attending the wedding. To note, my spouse supports me staying in touch with my family but worries I keep letting myself be manipulated—like when I scrambled to get my family free park tickets, even though they rarely make an effort for me. So, WIBTA if I went to the baby shower instead of the wedding?

