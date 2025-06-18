Retail Worker Made The Day Of A Customer Who Was Going Through A Hard Time, So The Customer Asked To Speak To The Manager To Give Her A Good Review

We hear a ton of stories about terrible customers and terrible workers in stores, but this story is different, my friends!

In fact, it might even bring a tear to your eye.

It all started when a customer tried to use a coupon when paying for her purchases. What starts with a weird error message actually ends up being the best part of this customer’s very difficult day.

Read on and see what happened!

“That’s odd, your coupon won’t work…” “I used to work for a major retailer. Frequent coupons were a big part of the company’s business model. On this occasion, they had handed out sealed coupons for various amounts between $10 and $100. I believe each store only got 1 $100 coupon, and most of the rest were for $10. These days were typically stressful as they seemed to attract some of our worst customers. While I’m at the register, an older lady (OL) walked up to purchase a few fashion jewelry items so she could use the $10 coupon that had been handed to her. I went through the transaction in a normal fashion, scanned her items, and then picked up her coupon and scanned it as well.

I looked back at my screen, and for some reason, the system said that this coupon didn’t qualify. I went through the items to make sure none of them were restricted and double-checked to make sure her total before tax is above $10. Everything seemed okay so I tried scanning the coupon again and got the same error message. I decided to check the coupon to make sure it was legitimate and what not. That’s when I realize that the coupon was actually for $100 off. I informed OL as to why her coupon wouldn’t work. She was shocked, and incredibly happy about it so I told her to go pick out some more items. She came back with a handful of items, and I added them to the transaction.

To our surprise, several of the items rang up lower than what they were marked at so she headed back out again. After a few more trips with similar results, she finally got her total over $100, and I finished out her transaction. As I rang up her items, OL started to tear up, and thanked me for all of my help with her. She then asked me to call for a manager so she could give me a good review. As we waited for my manager, she began to tell me why she was crying.

It turned out that she had just come from probate court where she had been dealing with the estate of a loved one who had recently passed away. On top of that OL’s grandson was undergoing open heart surgery. The only reason OL came to the mall was to keep herself distracted from how stressed she was about the surgery. Eventually, my manager showed up, OL took a picture with me, and hugged me to thank me for helping her and talking with her. She went on her way, and I went back to work, this time with a real smile on my face.”

What a wonderful bright spot in that lady’s sad day.

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

I’m not crying…You’re crying!

