She Finally Got Pregnant After Years Of Trying, But Instead Of Being Happy For Her, Her Sister Is Jealous

If you wanted to have a baby and your sister got pregnant first, would you be upset?

AITA for not choosing my sister as my baby’s godmother, and for getting pregnant “before her”? My husband and I are expecting a baby after trying for three years. It was a long and emotional journey involving medical treatments, and we had honestly given up hope at one stage. When it finally happened, we were overjoyed and decided to choose my uncle as the baby’s godparent — we only wanted one godparent.

My sister has since taken this very personally. She’s upset we didn’t choose her as godmother, and now claims that it was “disrespectful” and that I “took something from her” by getting pregnant first. She says she had planned to have a baby in 2024 after recovering from some medical treatments of her own, but now feels that my pregnancy ruined that plan and caused her partner to want to delay theirs.

I tried to explain that our decision wasn’t meant to hurt anyone — it was simply what felt right for us. I’ve also been open and honest with her about everything throughout this process. I recently sent her a kind update about what the doctor told me on Monday, and she left me on read for days. It’s now clear she’s ignoring me.

I feel really hurt and confused. I never tried to compete with her or take anything away from her. I’ve tried to respond with love and understanding, but it’s emotionally exhausting and I don’t feel like I did anything wrong. So, AITA for getting pregnant when I did, and for not choosing her as the godmother?

