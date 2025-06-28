She Stayed Silent About Her Friend’s Pregnancy Out Of Loyalty, But Her Sister Felt Betrayed When She Found Out She Wasn’t Told First

Loyalty can get messy when it’s divided between family and friends.

When her sister found out she had known about their friend’s pregnancy first, she viewed it as a betrayal rather than an act of loyalty.

AITA for keeping someone else’s pregnancy news quiet from my sister? I am not close friends with this person, but let’s call her Chloe.

One day, Chloe came to her with a secret.

Chloe, out of the blue earlier this year, called me to break the news that she was pregnant and asked me to keep her news private as she’d announce when ready. I kept it to myself, according to her wishes, and went about my life.

But when she broke the news to the rest of her friends, certain people were angry that they didn’t find out sooner.

Fast forward to about a month ago when Chloe announced her pregnancy to the rest of her friend group (including my sister, who she’s a lot closer with than me).

She finds herself taking all the blame, when in reality, she was just keeping her word to Chloe.

My sister now says she doesn’t trust me and claims I’m the one in the wrong for keeping Chloe’s news from her and not telling her instantly—because I’m not really Chloe’s friend and I should’ve told her, as her and I are a lot closer than Chloe and I.

She tries to defend herself, but isn’t sure if anyone else believes her.

My argument is that I didn’t really ask for the call from Chloe. It was her choice to share the news with me, and I kept her news to myself out of respect for her, with no ill intentions to hurt anyone. But now I’m questioning if I could’ve handled it differently. So, AITA?

It sounds like she was stuck between a rock and a hard place here.

What did Reddit have to say?

It sounds like her sister has a serious case of main character syndrome.

In all likelihood, there was a reason her sister didn’t know Chloe’s news sooner.

There are lots of reasons why Chloe could have chosen to roll the news out in this way.

Sounds like her sister is barking up the wrong tree with her grievances.

She never meant to cause drama with her sister — she was just trying to honor a friend’s request.

Keeping a promise to someone should never make you the villain.

