Uber Customer Got A Ride But Saw The Inside of the Car. So She Got Out Of There Fast. – ‘I don’t feel comfortable.’
by Ben Auxier
Most rideshare trips are pretty unremarkable, save the occasional over-sharing chatty driver.
But sometimes, the vibes are so off that the ride doesn’t even start.
That’s what happened in the case of this video from TikTok user @theduchessworld:
“This was my friend’s uber yesterday,” reads the caption, “would you go in??”
The first thing I noticed was what looks like a walking stick and a full bottle of something on the floor.
Then the fact that there are two guys in the front. Maybe one’s a fellow rider?
Well, he seems to be cleaning off the seats, so probably not?
And look at what all he has to clean.
“Yeah. I’m sorry, I’m – I’m not getting into this car,” she says, “I don’t feel comfortable.”
Then she just nopes outta there.
@duchessclio
What tha helly????#fypシ #viral #f #uber
People had all the same misgivings I had on my first watch.
There are options…sort of?
Definitely weird.
I think we’d all nope.
Stay safe out there.
And always go with your gut.
