Uber Customer Got A Ride But Saw The Inside of the Car. So She Got Out Of There Fast. – ‘I don’t feel comfortable.’

by Ben Auxier

Most rideshare trips are pretty unremarkable, save the occasional over-sharing chatty driver.

But sometimes, the vibes are so off that the ride doesn’t even start.

That’s what happened in the case of this video from TikTok user @theduchessworld:

“This was my friend’s uber yesterday,” reads the caption, “would you go in??”

The first thing I noticed was what looks like a walking stick and a full bottle of something on the floor.

Then the fact that there are two guys in the front. Maybe one’s a fellow rider?

Well, he seems to be cleaning off the seats, so probably not?

And look at what all he has to clean.

“Yeah. I’m sorry, I’m – I’m not getting into this car,” she says, “I don’t feel comfortable.”

Then she just nopes outta there.

People had all the same misgivings I had on my first watch.

Stay safe out there.

And always go with your gut.

