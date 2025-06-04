She Was Left Out Of Her Friend’s Wedding Without Explanation, So One Bride-To-Be Questions If That Same Friend Belongs At Her Own Special Day

Planning a wedding is stressful enough without having to navigate past betrayals.

After her childhood friend quietly left her off the guest list several years prior, one bride-to-be wonders whether this same friend deserves a spot at her wedding.

WIBTA if I tell my friend she isn’t invited to my wedding? I (28F) have a childhood friend (29F) who I thought was my BEST friend. She didn’t invite me to her wedding at the time.

I was very hurt, and when I asked why I didn’t get invited, she said she was so busy planning that she forgot! I felt this wasn’t true at the time, but I understood it wasn’t my day, and I moved on.

Flash forward 6 years later — I’m engaged, and we’re on the topic of weddings. She’s asking me what I want and all these questions, and we start talking about how big it might be and the guest lists.

Mind you, I’m pretty conservative with the amount of people and how big I want it to be. She’s the one directing and leading this convo.

She mentions that when SHE got married, she was getting closer in her faith and just couldn’t have certain people around on her special day. Of course, in my head I’m like, oh, bet—you couldn’t have me around?

But NOW she not only expects to be at my wedding (that isn’t even planned yet), she insists that she attends. Like, she full-on said, “I don’t care where it’s at or when—I’m going to be there.”

I’m thinking, uhhhhh… we will see. At the time we were talking elopement with only our parents when she said this! How can I break it to her that she isn’t invited without causing a giant stir-up?

