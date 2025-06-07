Multiethnic Surfer Girl Was Offended When Asked Where She’s Really From, And Now Is Blocked On Social Media

Most of us know by now that some questions about heritage are offensive.

But in this story, the wrong person gets offended.

Let’s ask around about it…

AITAH for being offended by someone asking me where I’m from? I am a mixed raced Australian (F). I was born in Australia and so were my parents. I’m very lucky that I tan really easily when I’m out in the sun. Because I surf a lot my olive skin goes brown for most of the year.

Surf’s up. But what else is up here?

I get asked a lot where I am from, and I find it slightly offensive when I say I’m Australian, and then people go, “Yeah but where are your parents born?”

Oh. Uncool. How’re you supposed to answer that?

It’s as if they’re not Australian also. It’s my grandparents who migrated here from Europe (like a lot of others) and Asia. But I don’t feel like I should have to disclose my heritage all the time with everyone. The other day, a new friend (at least I thought they were) asked me these questions, to the point where they also used some derogatory terms to ask why I’m brown.

Yikes. Do you think that crosses a line, from impolite curiosity to invasive microaggression?

I was offended and said they’d never ask a Caucasian person the same questions. At the very least I thought we would have had a discussion about it all. Flash forward to today, and they’ve blocked me on socials.

Rude.

AITH?

I’d say the AH is someone else hre.

What do the comments say?

This person is like, even in Australia, you get no respect.

Someone else is like, uhhhhhh… no one is *from* Australia except the Indigenous people?

Somebody else is like, multiculturalism is a thing people should know about by now.

This poster is like, stupidity knows no racial bounds.

And this user has a comedic comeback.

No matter where you’re from, you can try to be a nice person.

But you don’t have to.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.