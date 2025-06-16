Teen Refuses To Be Her Mom’s Emotional Dumping Ground During Divorce, So Now She’s Being Called A “Terrible Daughter”

It’s hard enough when your parents are splitting up, but it’s even worse when one parent wants you to take sides.

What would you do if your mom kept venting about your dad during their messy divorce, even when you asked her not to? Would you try to be a supportive listener? Or would you set boundaries to protect your own mental health, even if it meant you were the bad guy?

In the following story, a teen finds herself stuck in the middle of her parents’ divorce and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all happened.

AITA for not wanting to listen to my mom complain about my parents’ divorce? My parents, M51 and F48, are currently in the process of getting divorced, and have been separated for a few months. I am 16F, and I have two brothers (19 and 23). I live 50/50 with my parents. Recently, I’ve been getting more and more frustrated by my mom complaining about the process and my dad. It’s no secret that I prefer my dad (for very valid reasons), but I have been making an effort to stay as impartial as possible.

The conversations never end well.

What I hate is that almost any time I’m having a conversation with my mom, she continuously brings up how terrible my dad, the lawyers, and everyone else involved are. She goes on and on about how bad of a communicator my dad is, which is funny, because my mom is a terrible communicator and forgets literally everything I tell her. Not only this, though, because somehow these conversations (which are very one-sided because I typically stop responding) end with her yelling at me about how everyone hates her and how I don’t care about her and I’m a terrible person. (And worse things, MUCH worse things).

Now, she’s frustrated because she feels like a therapist more than a daughter.

She says this because I keep on telling her that I don’t want to discuss her divorce. I feel like it’s pretty reasonable for me not to get in between my parents’ situation. She also gets mad at me for spending hours doing schoolwork instead of interacting with her, which is hardly my fault. I’m sick of my mom telling me that I’m a bad daughter. Is it reasonable for me to want not to feel like her therapist instead of her kid? AITA?

Eek! There are definitely better ways to handle this situation.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

According to this person, she should consider living with her dad.

This person gets it.

The story hits home for this person.

As this comment points out, the negativity is not good.

She should think about this.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.