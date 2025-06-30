The Woman He’s Dating Told Him She Doesn’t Know The Father Of Her Baby, So He Told Her He Doesn’t Want To See Her Anymore

Hey, people are allowed to handle any given situation in their life any way they see fit.

And, while others might not agree with it, it is up to that individual to do what’s best for them.

So…is this guy a jerk because of the reason he broke up with a woman he was dating?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for breaking up with a single mom because she doesn’t know who the father of her kid is? “I met a single mom on the apps, I asked her out, and for a few dates, things were going pretty good.

Well, that’s interesting…

The topic of her kid came up, and I asked her what’s up with the father. It was kind of awkward, but she did confess that she doesn’t know who the father is. She told me she was going through a phase, and the father could be anyone of those guys. This… gave me the worst “ick” (I think that’s the term) I’ve ever felt. We finished our date, and she said she had a good time.

He had to tell her the truth.

I straight up told her I think she’s nice, but I don’t think we should see each other again. She asked me why, and I told her I just didn’t really feel a spark. She did figure out it was due to her comment because she said “Oh my god, I knew it, you were totally freaked by what I said.” I didn’t say anything, because honestly I had nothing nice to say.”

I guess everyone has their own specific deal breakers…

