Their Coworker Keeps Using Their Private Bathroom, So They Told Her to Find Somewhere Else To Do Her Business

AITA for asking a coworker not use the bathroom in my office? “I work in a school (not as a teacher) where my designated workspace/office is a former teacher workroom. Having a traditional office wasn’t working because I was constantly having to find a larger space to do my job, so my admin moved me a few years ago. I love having the space, and it comes with the benefits of a printer and bathroom. I have never been a gatekeeper of the space and don’t mind when nearby staff members need to use it even though there’s another workroom a few doors down.

I have one coworker who frequently (several times per week) uses the bathroom. Not to be crude, but the smell she leaves behind is toxic. I have put air fresheners in the bathroom and bought a bottle of Poopouri, but it doesn’t help. I genuinely think she needs to see a doctor. We are both 12 month employees, so no summers off, and the heat has not helped with this issue. I pulled her aside last week and explained that I would appreciate if she found an alternative location to do her business. I’m fully aware that everybody poops, but that is my designated workspace, and I don’t want to have to smell it all day, especially when there are other bathrooms on campus that aren’t somebody’s office.

She got upset and told some of our coworkers that I’m singling her out and not letting her use the bathroom. Some of them agree with me because they have smelled the aftermath, and some of them think I should have taken a different approach (asked for a different workspace/asked for more air fresheners, etc). AITA for asking that she use a different restroom?”

