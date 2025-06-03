Customer Used A Family Restroom To Take Their Insulin, But A Nosy Stranger Assumed The Worst And Accused Them Of Being A Creep

Shared public spaces are designed for accessibility, but not everyone agrees on who belongs where.

When one person walked into a “family restroom” to take their insulin, one stranger assumed the worst and made a big scene.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for using the family restroom at the mall So basically, when I went into the family restroom, a man asked me if I had a kid. I said no.

This stranger proceeds to make accusations.

He says I’m a weirdo. I didn’t say anything after I said no.

They thought this bathroom was for everyone.

I was thinking because the mall designed the bathroom with multiple stalls and a huge nursing area, but outside the door it says “family restroom” and a sign that says “universal.” I was thinking people could be mistaking it as a kids-only area. Once you step in the door, it’s like a nursing area with two bathroom stalls.

And they had a perfectly legitimate reason for needing to use it.

Once that guy yelled at me, I just quietly went into the bathroom stall to do my own business, which is taking my insulin. AITA?

This individual was simply taking care of a medical need and they don’t deserve to be treated like a criminal.

What did Reddit think?

The room may be designed one way, but that doesn’t mean it can never be used for other purposes.

This self righteous stranger was missing one very important word in the sign.

A fellow insulin-user has some wise words of advice.

A medical reason is a good reason to use the “family restroom”.

Not everyone will understand the situation, but that’s okay.

They knew at the end of the day that they weren’t doing anything to harm anyone else.

As for the stranger, he could learn a valuable lesson about minding his own business.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.