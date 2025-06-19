Adult Woman Offered Hello Kitty Tissues To Her Friend’s Teenage Child With Down Syndrome, But Her Friend Got Upset And Claimed She Was Infantilizing Her

Cartoon characters may be made for kids, but adults often fall in love with them as well.

What would you do if you had tissues with Hello Kitty logos on them because you liked them, but then, when you offered them to a friend’s child who has Down’s Syndrome, your friend got upset because you were ‘infantilizing’ her child?

AITAH for offering Hello Kitty tissues to my friend’s daughter? My (40F) friend Kate (40F) has an 18 year old daughter Nancy. Nancy has Down Syndrome (this will be important later.) Last month, I took a trip to Japan, and when I was there, I ended up finding pocket packs of Kleenex tissues printed with Sanrio characters (ie Hello Kitty).

I ended up buying several packs of these tissues for myself, partly because they’re convenient to have, and because I couldn’t resist how cute they are. I’ve been keeping the tissue packs in my purse and my car, and I honestly love how cute and fun they are. Onto the story:

Last weekend, I went out with Kate and Nancy just to hang out and catch up with each other. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but while we were out, something happened that upset Nancy and she started crying. Kate didn’t have any tissues on her, so I pulled out the pack of Hello Kitty Kleenex I had in my purse and offered them to Nancy. Things seemed fine. Nancy commented that the tissues were cute, blew her nose, and we were able to continue our day without incident.

Later, Kate confronted me and accused me of infantilizing and demeaning her teenage daughter by giving her something so childish. She told me that by giving Nancy tissues printed with a children’s cartoon character showed that I don’t respect her as an adult just because she’s disabled. She called me ableist and disrespectful.

That was honestly never my intention. I bought the Hello Kitty tissues for myself because I loved them and thought they were cute. The only reason I offered them to Nancy was because she was crying and didn’t have any tissues on her.

I truly had no intention to demean or insult her in any way. It’s been almost a week and Kate is still being icy towards me. AITA?

