Home Inspector Has Seen A Lot Of Sloppy Work, But None That Defeats The Entire Purpose Of The Job

by Ben Auxier

Inspector AJ examining a bathtub

I’m sure that building a home is very difficult. Never done it myself, probably never will, but yanno, it looks hard, and complicated.

There are some mistakes, however, that seem not only avoidable, but like you’d have to go out of your way to make them.

Like the one in this video from TikTok user @inspector_aj:

Inspector AJ examining a bathtub

“In all of my years inspecting homes, I’ve seen a lot of crap, but this is – it’s pretty up there.”

Inspector AJ examining a bathtub

“So today’s inspection is a brand new 2025 build. Brand new.”

Inspector AJ examining a bathtub

“This is the recessed bathtub. Pretty typical.”

Inspector AJ examining a bathtub

“But I want to draw your attention to something over here. That is called an overflow drain. What happens if the water level in the bathtub gets too high? It obviously goes down the overflow”

Inspector AJ examining a bathtub

“The problem with that, they caulked it up.”

Inspector AJ examining a bathtub

“And let’s not even talk about the ****** application of caulk around the drain.”

Facepalm.

You learn so many new things to fear on the internet.

They were probably covering up a different mistake.

Or it’s a life hack?

Hey now…

Happy house-hunting, everybody.

You’d better get an instructor you really trust.

