New Homeowner Had Her Cousin Over And Their Kids Wrecked The House, So They Said They Weren’t Welcome Back

When you have guests over to your new home, you expect that they (and their children) will behave properly.

What would you do if your cousin came over with her kids, and she let the kids destroy your house?

That is what happened to the new homeowner in this story, so she told her cousin that the kids weren’t welcome back and now she is upset.

AITAH for telling my cousin her kids aren’t welcome at my house for a while? My husband (28M) and I (27F) recently bought our first home. To celebrate, we hosted a family dinner to reconnect with everyone, especially after living out of state for a few years. My cousin, Tara, brought her two young kids Liam (6M) and Zoe (4F), and they were completely out of control. They tore apart our living room, threw food, spilled drinks, smeared fruit on our new rug, broke dishes, and screamed nonstop.

Tara and her husband just sat there and said nothing the entire time. I’m not used to being around kids, but even my husband, who has younger siblings, was shocked. He asked me to talk to Tara, but when I brought it up gently, she brushed it off and said, “They’re just being expressive, we want them to be confident.”

As they were leaving, Tara said, “We’ll be over all the time now that you’re close!” I responded, “Honestly, I think we’ll need a bit of a break. We really value the calm in our home, and today was kind of chaotic.”

She got offended and called me rude. Her husband called me stuck up, and now some friends are saying I was too blunt. AITAH?

Parents are responsible for their children and need to raise them to be respectful of other people’s things.

This type of ‘hands-off’ parenting only hurts the kids and everyone they come in contact with.

