Olive Garden Customer Got A Nasty Surprise In Her Drink. – ‘When your husband doesn’t want to be the one complaining.’

Always inspect your drinks carefully, friends!

And if that means you need to bring a magnifying glass with you next time you go out to eat, then so be it!

A woman named Samy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t thrilled about a recent trip to an Olive Garden restaurant.

Samy showed viewers the drink she was served at an Olive Garden location and there’s no doubt that it was served with a MOLDY strawberry.

The caption of Samy’s video reads, “When your husband doesn’t want to be the one complaining so he hands it you to do the talking.”

She added, “Cmon #olivegarden…you could do better!”

Check out the video.

Samy posted a follow-up video and said, “Olive Garden is trying to make it right, offering a $25 gift card. Like, are you guys missing a zero?”

It’s like they’re not even trying anymore…

