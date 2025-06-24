June 24, 2025 at 8:48 am

Olive Garden Customer Got A Nasty Surprise In Her Drink. – ‘When your husband doesn’t want to be the one complaining.’

by Matthew Gilligan

moldy strawberry in a drink

TikTok/@samy.nguyen1

Always inspect your drinks carefully, friends!

And if that means you need to bring a magnifying glass with you next time you go out to eat, then so be it!

A woman named Samy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t thrilled about a recent trip to an Olive Garden restaurant.

a moldy strawberry in a glass

@samy.nguyen1

Samy showed viewers the drink she was served at an Olive Garden location and there’s no doubt that it was served with a MOLDY strawberry.

moldy strawberry in a glass

TikTok/@samy.nguyen1

The caption of Samy’s video reads, “When your husband doesn’t want to be the one complaining so he hands it you to do the talking.”

She added, “Cmon #olivegarden…you could do better!”

a moldy strawberry in someone's drink

TikTok/@samy.nguyen1

Check out the video.

@samy.nguyen1

When your husband doesn’t want to be the one complaining so he hands it you to do the talking 😂 cmon #olivegarden @Olive Garden you could do better! #mold #strawberry #ew #olivegarden

♬ original sound – samy 🤍

Samy posted a follow-up video and said, “Olive Garden is trying to make it right, offering a $25 gift card. Like, are you guys missing a zero?”

@samy.nguyen1

Replying to @laserbysamy Part 2 on gotting served a mold strawberry at @Olive Garden #olivegarden #mold #moldstrawberry #dfw #texas #restaurant #ew

♬ original sound – samy 🤍

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.24.05 PM Olive Garden Customer Got A Nasty Surprise In Her Drink. When your husband doesn’t want to be the one complaining.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.24.17 PM Olive Garden Customer Got A Nasty Surprise In Her Drink. When your husband doesn’t want to be the one complaining.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.24.38 PM Olive Garden Customer Got A Nasty Surprise In Her Drink. When your husband doesn’t want to be the one complaining.

It’s like they’re not even trying anymore…

