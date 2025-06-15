Toyota Is Bringing Back The Popular C-HR For 2026, But It Is Nothing Like Older Models. Get A Sneak Peek Here.

There are lots of great cars on the market, and Toyota is about to bring back one of its previous models that was known for being a reliable yet affordable option.

This TikToker got a sneak peek at the new Toyota C-HR and shows his viewers, but is it still an entry-level vehicle?

He starts the video standing outside a great-looking 2026 Toyota C-HR, which is a small SUV. He says, “The Toyota C-HR is back for 2026, and it’s nothing like the old one. Here are the five things that you need to know.”

As he is talking, he moves around the vehicle, letting the viewer see it. He continues, “Well, first of all, it was previously a slow 4-cylinder, but now it’s going to be a fast, fully-electric product. This thing goes 0-60 in under 5 seconds.”

EVs are very fast, especially when just starting out.

He goes on, “But, I said it’s all electric, so how far does it go on a single charge. Well, Toyota says 290 miles, and we’re also going to have the newest MAX charging infrastructure,e and that’s in addition to a very stylish overall look.”

290 miles on a charge isn’t the best, especially when you know that you don’t typically charge it up all the way or deplete it to zero. But honestly, it isn’t too bad and will be more than enough for most trips.

After he shows off the high-tech inside with a 14” screen and dual wireless phone charging pads, he goes back to the outside, showing all the way around to the back. Then he gets to one of the most important factors, “And, as far as pricing and availability for this new C-HR, Toyota says that this will be available sometime next year, so in 2026. And we don’t have official pricing, but we estimate that it will be between $40,000 and $45,000.”

That’s not cheap, but firmly in the midrange for new cars these days.

It does look like a nice car, if people want a midrange electric SUV. I’m not sure how that market is doing.

I’m seeing more and more people not looking to get EVs, but that could change.

Watch the full video below and see what you think about it.

@carconfections The Toyota C-HR is BACK for 2026, and here’s all you need to know about this new model! First of all, the C-HR is no longer slow, as it is now all electric, making 338 HP and a 0-60 in about 5 seconds! It also has a stylish new exterior and interior, with more tech than ever! And even though this has a coupe SUV like appearance, you still have about 25 cubic feet behind the second row of seats. So, would you consider this new C-HR coming soon?? #carreview #carsofinstagram #cars #automotive #carconfections #toyota #toyotachr ♬ original sound – carconfections

Read on to see what the people in the comments say:

This person says the C-HR was supposed to be an affordable vehicle.

Here is someone who says $40k+ is too much.

This commenter has a problem with the range of the vehicle.

It’s a nice-looking SUV, but will it sell?

Only time will tell in this very difficult to predict automotive market.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!