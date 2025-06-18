Unruly Customer Yelled At This Grocery Store Worker On Their Last Day, So They Made A Scene and Pretended To Quit

Anyone who’s ever worked in customer service has dreamed about going out in a blaze of glory.

I once faked quitting to a nasty customer’s face. “Way back in college, I worked a summer job on a register for a grocery store. This chain had a policy with your loyalty card; if there was an X-number on the back, you could cash checks at our stores and cashiers could use that number as an ID on checks for buying groceries. If it had a Y-number, then it was just a card that someone had and had almost no information on file. It’s my last shift before I go back to school. I’m standing at this register, counting down the last half hour when this woman rolls up with a big cart full of stuff. I get started, beep beep beep, and give her the total. She hands me a check with a Y-number written on it. I ask to see her card, thinking maybe she’s just written it wrong. Nope, it’s a Y-number.

Me: Ma’am, do you have your drivers’ license with you? Her: No, I don’t have it. Me: Okay, well, I can’t take this check. Her: It’s got a Y-number on it. Me: I know, I can’t take the check if it has a Y-number, only if it has an X-number.

Her: Every other cashier always has. Me: They shouldn’t have. I’d lose my job if I took this. (that was my go-to answer to someone trying to pull this stuff on me.) Her: (starts screaming) Then YOU can go put ALL THIS BACK YOURSELF or you can TAKE MY CHECK. Now, I’m twenty minutes from being done here. The managers love me, they think I’m funny, they’re actually not happy I’m leaving. So, I figure, well, let’s just have some fun with this.

So, I whip off my vest, throw it on the floor and scream back. Me: DON’T TALK TO ME LIKE THAT, I QUIT! I storm off to the office, take a seat and one of the managers looks at me, confused. I ask him to go out and talk to the woman at Register 2, who’s still standing there with her mouth hanging open. He came back a few minutes later smiling. Me: How’d that go? Manager: Well, I told her you were right, and that she had just cost my best cashier.”

