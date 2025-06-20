June 20, 2025 at 10:48 am

Walmart Customer Claims That Their Chicken Fingers And Dipping Sauce Is Just Like Raising Cane’s, But Will Cost You A Lot Less

Preparing a meal in a kitchen

Everybody’s trying to save a buck now, and for all their issues, Walmart does remain one of the most affordable general-purpose places out there.

But could you, say, recreate the best takeout using their ingredients?

That’s the attempt in this video from TikTok user @foreignkaekay:

Preparing a meal in a kitchen

We start with some frozen chicken fingers.

Preparing a meal in a kitchen

Apparently they pass the vibe check.

Preparing a meal in a kitchen

Then we get the bread.

Preparing a meal in a kitchen

Brioche, to be precise.

Preparing a meal in a kitchen

A little bit of secret sauce.

Preparing a meal in a kitchen

And apparently, it works!

Some had their own suggestions.

Maybe the least disappointing version of this meme.

Hey man, if you’re gonna be this nitpicky, go to a really far away Walmart.

Save that money!

I’m gettin’ hungry over here.

