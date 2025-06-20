Walmart Customer Claims That Their Chicken Fingers And Dipping Sauce Is Just Like Raising Cane’s, But Will Cost You A Lot Less
by Ben Auxier
Everybody’s trying to save a buck now, and for all their issues, Walmart does remain one of the most affordable general-purpose places out there.
But could you, say, recreate the best takeout using their ingredients?
That’s the attempt in this video from TikTok user @foreignkaekay:
We start with some frozen chicken fingers.
Apparently they pass the vibe check.
Then we get the bread.
Brioche, to be precise.
A little bit of secret sauce.
And apparently, it works!
@foreignkaekay
#viralwalmartchickenstrips #viralhomemadekanes #walmartfinds #walmartdinnerideas #homemadecanes #canesathome #chickenstripsathome #rasingcanes #raisingcanessauce #walmartraisingcane #raisingcanesathome #tiktokmademebuyit #tiktokmademetryit #tiktokchickenlovers
Some had their own suggestions.
Maybe the least disappointing version of this meme.
Hey man, if you’re gonna be this nitpicky, go to a really far away Walmart.
Save that money!
I’m gettin’ hungry over here.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.