Walmart Shopper Said That Their Great Value Brand Has The Best Ranch Dressing

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t want to try to sway readers to one side or another too much, but all I can say is that the woman who posted this viral video on TikTok is clearly out of her mind.

And I have a feeling you might agree with me after you see what she had to say.

Her name is Trinity and she took to TikTok to share her thoughts on a very important topic: Ranch dressing.

Trinity told viewers, “A lot of people are not gonna agree with me when I say this, but Great Value Walmart Ranch is better than any brand of Ranch I’ve ever tasted.”

She added, “I’ve bought plenty of brands. Ken’s, Kraft is trash, period.”

This is certainly going to get some people talking!

Check out the video.

I’m sorry , it just tastes better !! 🤷‍♀️ #greatvalue #walmart #ranchlife #ranchdressing #kensranch #kraft #fyp

And this is what people had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.49.01 PM Walmart Shopper Said That Their Great Value Brand Has The Best Ranch Dressing

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.49.13 PM Walmart Shopper Said That Their Great Value Brand Has The Best Ranch Dressing

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.49.32 PM Walmart Shopper Said That Their Great Value Brand Has The Best Ranch Dressing

I don’t think many people are gonna agree with her on this one…

