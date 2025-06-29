A Car Dealership Manager Promised To Pay For A Repair But Then Refused, So This Guy Went To Small Claims Court And Not Only Got Extra Money, But Also Got The Manager Fired

When you buy a pre-owned car, you know that there is some risk involved, but typically, the cars will be pretty reliable.

What would you do if the vehicle you purchased had a problem that the dealership promised to pay for, but when you asked them to pay, they refused and told you to sue them?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he went down to small claims court and got the process started.

Dealership said sue, so I did. So, I bought a car from one of those buy here and pay here places. I love the “car” it’s a Mazda 5 from 2014, basically the smallest minivan I’ve ever seen. Well, on Christmas we drove to some family for dinner and celebration. When we went to leave, the car would not start.

We checked everything and found out the horn wasn’t even connected, any fuse that wasn’t absolutely needed was simply missing and the tires were the original tires. Beyond that, we hooked up to the computer and it read several errors but the one getting in the way was the immobilizer. I had never known the van had one.

I called AAA and set up towing but because we were in the middle of nowhere, AAA couldn’t get a tow truck to us under our membership (free) so we had to call a tow truck and then submit the bill to AAA after the fact. So, my family let us borrow their car and the van was towed to a shop. A few days later and the shop calls and tell us what’s wrong. I live in Texas, a single party consent state and i record all my calls thanks to an app on my phone. The long list if car issues isn’t important, the point of this van is a basic work van. The only issue they found stopping it from running is the immobilizer is active and they can’t touch it without talking to the dealer.

I 3-way call the dealership and the shop and we talk for 15 minutes. During this call the dealership acknowledged we were not behind and everything should be working unless it malfunctioned. The dealership also gave permission for the shop to bypass it and we would be reimbursed the towing and repairs. All the shop needed to do to get the van running was bypass the immobilizer and a couple days later we picked up the can and paid the bill. Both bills came to just under $300 and we started calling the dealership. The first few conversations go well and the phone rep seem interested in helping. but mostly I end up getting tossed around from department to department and then disconnected.

That went on for some time and I of course took to the internet to find out options. As almost always happens, people online know some crazy facts and how to get stuff done. So, I followed their advice and kept calling eventually getting to a supervisor and the first supervisor said he’d get it taken care of and we ended the call. Two more days go by and nothing is heard.

Oh, now they don’t want to pay?

So, I call back, get tossed around and then get another manager who says, “we are not responsible for mechanical issues and hangs up. I call back now quite annoyed and eventually get back to the same manager. I explain I have all the information and call recordings including the repair shop 3way call. He cuts me off and says “what, are you going to take us to court over $296.47, I don’t think so, but go ahead and sue. We will win and if that small amount is worth suing to you, you probably don’t have the resources to actually sue.”

Small claims court is a great resource.

This of course made me quite upset. So, off to a justice of the peace and explain what’s happened. They give us a small claims form and explain the process. We can fill it out and pay for a constable to serve the dealership or fill out the paper and take it to the dealership unfiled and explain everything to a manager in person. We chose the cheaper route because the manager on the phone was right, we didn’t have the money to have it served, only filed. So we transcribed the phone calls. Found out how to fill out the paper, the hardest part was finding the agent, we didn’t know what that meant but we again turned to the internet and learned. We gathered the bills and all the paperwork and made our way to the dealerships payment center. I wait in line and see the name of the manager is the same as the manager on the phone that told me to sue. I wait in line and when it’s my turn I ask to talk to John and he comes over and sits across from me, after making introductions and I confirm it’s the same guy I start to explain the situation again. As I’m explaining I see when he recalls talking to me on the phone. He starts to dismiss me and I explain that he asked me to sue and I’m here with all my evidence and the unfixed suit. Giving him one final chance.

He starts to look over the papers and asked if I still had the recordings. I said yes, I could email him a copy. We sit and talk for about an hour as he reads, then I sat with a slight aggravated tone, if something isn’t done today not only am I going to head right back to the courthouse and file as well tack on as much for emotional distress and whatever else the clerk hinted at. (The clerk was very open mouthed with “ideas”) as well as send a copy of everything to every email on the corporate website. At this our conversation drew the attention of a woman in a power suit who rushes over for a recap. I find out she’s John’s bosses bosses boss and she’s none too happy about how far things have gone. She assured me that all would be made right and gave me her cell number and email I gave her the papers and left.

The next Monday at 8:00am I got a call asking if credit being applied to the account would be acceptable. I say yes and she explains they will credit $500 to the account as payments (the payments are only $155 every two weeks). I agree and we talk for a few minutes when I ask why it took this much just to get things done. She laughed and said “it shouldn’t have and certain people are no longer employed at the company” Well today was Wednesday and the day of the payment but when I went to make the payment it was already done. Thank you power suit lady.

Sometimes persistence really does pay off. And finding the right person to talk to.

