A Woman With IBS Needs To Go To The Bathroom Right Away, But Her Husband Hogs The Space And Thinks She Can Wait

Having the time to go to the toilet in peace is a privilege.

What would you do if you really urgently had to go to the bathroom, but your spouse was in the bathroom taking their sweet time and unwilling to hurry?

This woman has IBS, so she struggles with waiting for the toilet, but her husband always takes a long time in the bathroom.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for banging on the bathroom door and telling my husband to get off the toilet because I was about to explode? My husband loves taking the time when he’s doing number 2. He typically takes about 20 to 30 minutes. He reads news or watches videos on his phone while at it. On the other hand, I spend less than 5 minutes when I’m in.

This woman suffers from IBS.

Long story short, I sometimes have IBS, which I cannot control. I’m unable to wait until he’s done taking his sweet time. I bang on the door asking to please come out. I do that whenever he doesn’t have the urgency anymore.

She thinks it’s fair that her husband lets her do her business first.

In my head, he can cut his business short even if he’s not completely done with it so he could let me get in and I don’t have to soil my pants. I’ll probably take only a minute or two, then I’ll come out.

He thinks she’s being unreasonable.

He thinks this is absurd. He said he should be able to finish his business in peace and I shouldn’t be rushing him. I asked him what about my peace? What am I going to do if I soil my pants?

They just couldn’t agree on who’s right.

Normally, he’s a compassionate person, but he doesn’t really think that he’s doing anything wrong here. So, AITA for asking him to come out in the middle of his business because I urgently need to go?

I don’t think he truly understands how urgent it is for her to go. They really need a second bathroom.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Genuine curiosity from this user.

This user makes it sound so simple.

Another person is taking her side.

This is a genius idea.

And lastly, this person shares a similar experience.

Some men need to learn a lesson on urgency.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.