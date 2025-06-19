Woman Denied Hitting A Car In A Parking Lot, But Now She’s Having Second Thoughts About Refusing To Give Up Some Cash

Has this ever happened to you?

I’m talking about a pretty common scam where someone pretends their car has been hit and then they demand money from you.

It’s sketchy as all hell, but it happens a lot!

It looks like that’s what happened in this story from Reddit, and the person who wrote it wants to know if they handled this situation the wrong way.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to give a dude 20 dollars after I “hit his car.” “I stopped by a gas station today before work and after I pulled into a parking spot and got out of my car, these two old dudes (like 60-70s) got out of their car and claimed I “slammed into” their car, then pointed at a giant scrape on my front bumper that I got in another accident.

I noticed dude had a huge dent that was obviously already there, and when I pointed out the damage on both cars was obviously already there, he claimed “Yeah but you made my dent worse”. At that point, I thought maybe he was joking and it seemed so ridiculous because I was 99% sure I didn’t hit him.

He wasn’t joking.

He started guilting me saying stuff like “well if it was an expensive car you’d have a problem, I can try to be nice, I just want you to know what you did was wrong.” Before his friend started saying stuff like “you should at least slide him 20 bucks, it’s the right thing”. I felt like I was being scammed so said “have a good day” and went inside the store. After about a minute, the friend came in and started harassing me in line saying “you should give him the 20 bucks, it’s the least you could do”.

They had an idea…

I ignored him and walked up to the cashier. The cashier asked if I needed anything and the dude said “maybe the footage, she just slammed into our car, I felt the whole car rattle”. The cashier asked if it was true and I said “no, he’s claiming old damage just happened when it didn’t”. The dude then said “well you should just give us the 20 bucks or we’ll sue you”. I said “Ok. Go ahead and sue me.” To which he said something under his breath about calling the cops and just walked away and waited by their car. They didn’t bother me when I left.

They’re having second thoughts.

The part that makes me feel like I could be a jerk is the possibility that maybe I actually did scrape his car and because I instantly felt like I was being messed with I didn’t really take it seriously, which would have been a huge jerk move if I somehow did hit his car. But I feel like I would have definitely noticed if I indeed slammed into it so hard it rattled. The car was also a **** box 1990s sedan that was covered in dents and rust and had no grill. If he had wanted to genuinely look at the footage or go through my insurance, we could have talked it out, but the instant guilting and leaving without asking for the footage or my name or anything makes me feel like they were definitely scammers. Did I avoid getting scammed or am I an ******* who hit and ran two seniors?”

This really sounds like a scam.

Let’s see what people on Reddit had to say about this.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual has been there.

And this individual spoke up.

It sounds like they were on the wrong end of an attempted scam.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.