‘Worst water heater I ever installed as a plumber for 32 years.’ – A Home Repair Expert Sounded Off Against Rheem Brand Of Water Heaters

A home repair expert took to TikTok and didn’t hold back about how he feels about a particular brand of water heater that some folks have in their homes.

The man wrote in the video’s caption, “WORST water heater I ever installed as a plumber for 32 years!”

He filmed people picking out new water heaters at a store and asked one of them, “Hey, did you have a Rheem already leak on you?”

The customer confirmed that he did.

The video then showed two water heaters on carts in a Home Depot store and he said, “Uh oh, we got two Rheem returns.”

The man pointed out some of the problems he saw on one of the heaters.

He looked at the second water heater and said that a gas control failed on the unit.

The man said, “That’s why I always say, don’t do it. Now, I get it, Home Depot is a big volume store. There’s going to be defects.”

He added, “But if you want [to be] less likely to be ‘Rheemed,’ I would go with [another brand].”

